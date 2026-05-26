Luna unveils AI-asissted band that turns health data into a real-time daily planner

Health intelligence startup Luna has unveiled Luna Band, a new AI-powered wearable designed to turn real-time body signals into a personalised day planner instead of simply displaying health data and charts.
Announced on May 26, Luna Band is a voice-first wearable paired with the company’s “LifeOS” intelligence engine. Luna says the system continuously analyses body signals alongside other health inputs such as blood markers, food habits, sleep patterns, stress levels, and activity data to generate a simplified plan for the user’s day.
Unlike traditional fitness wearables that focus heavily on dashboards and metrics, Luna says its band is designed to prioritise actions. Through haptic alerts on the wrist, the device can suggest when users should rest, avoid caffeine, focus on deep work, or optimise recovery windows.
According to the company, Luna app opens directly into a “Today” view that organises the user’s schedule hour-by-hour. Recommendations are grouped under categories such as Sleep AI, Nutrition AI, Supplements, Activity AI, and Circadian health. The app also generates a “Peak Score” to help users track long-term performance and well-being trends over time.
Luna claims the platform is built for high-performing professionals, athletes, and users managing demanding schedules. The company says the wearable is intended to function both as a wellness tracker and a productivity assistant.
One of the major features highlighted during the launch is voice-based logging in. Users can quickly record activities or habits using natural speech instead of manually entering information into apps. For example, someone could tell the app they skipped a workout or consumed caffeine late in the day, and LifeOS would incorporate that information into future recommendations.
The company also says LifeOS can surface cause-and-effect health insights instead of generic summaries. Examples include identifying how late caffeine intake affected deep sleep or how recovery habits influenced focus and energy levels.
The Luna app additionally combines multiple health categories into one platform, including stress tracking, training, nutrition, supplements, productivity, and integrations with third-party devices. Luna says users can also create custom health modules tailored to their own routines.
Luna Band was first previewed at CES earlier this year, but the company says the latest version includes major improvements in both design and software functionality.
Luna confirmed that the first batch, called “Drop 1,” will be invite-only, with shipments expected to begin by the end of July 2026.