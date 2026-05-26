Luna unveils AI-asissted band that turns health data into a real-time daily planner

Powered by LifeOS, the Luna Band combines health data, voice input, and AI insights into one personalised wellness system. (Image: Luna)

Health intelligence startup Luna has unveiled Luna Band, a new AI-powered wearable designed to turn real-time body signals into a personalised day planner instead of simply displaying health data and charts.

Announced on May 26, Luna Band is a voice-first wearable paired with the company’s “LifeOS” intelligence engine. Luna says the system continuously analyses body signals alongside other health inputs such as blood markers, food habits, sleep patterns, stress levels, and activity data to generate a simplified plan for the user’s day.

Unlike traditional fitness wearables that focus heavily on dashboards and metrics, Luna says its band is designed to prioritise actions. Through haptic alerts on the wrist, the device can suggest when users should rest, avoid caffeine, focus on deep work, or optimise recovery windows.