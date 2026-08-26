This new screenless wearable helps families monitor the health of older adults

The people behind Fitbit are back with a new wearable, this time with older adults in mind.

Led by Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, Luffu on Tuesday, August 25, launched an LTE-enabled health and safety band designed to monitor the wearer’s overall health, including physical and mental well-being. The device is called Luffu Link, and it features all-day health sensing, voice logging, and location awareness.

Luffu Link can also be used to get help from trusted contacts saved on a user’s phone, even when it is not nearby. It is available in three colours, namely: halo gold, onyx black, and sterling blue.

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The device is expected to go on sale in early 2027, with pre-orders starting today at a discounted price of $250. The retail price of Luffu Link is expected to be around $300. It is unclear if the tracker will be made available in countries outside the US.

While there are several screenless wearables on the market, what could potentially make Luffu Link stand out is its sole focus on everyday health and family connection. It could provide family members a clear picture of an elderly loved one’s health and eliminate the need for constant check-ins.

With Luffu Link, the company is primarily targeting family caregivers and independent older adults, as well as health- and safety-conscious adults who want to stay on top of their health.

The wearable also comes with a button to record voice memo. (Image: Luffu) The wearable also comes with a button to record voice memo. (Image: Luffu)

“I think technology can play a big role in helping reduce this load, but as we found out, the tools to help them are pretty fragmented,” Park was quoted as saying by TechCrunch. “Link does a lot of what a typical health tracker would do, but it’s not just about tracking,. It’s about what Luffu does with that data. It’s looking for patterns, so maybe your activity has been unusually low,” he added.

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“There’s a trend to have no screens on this new class of wearables, but here, it’s very purposeful. We want to be in the background. Link is designed to be on your wrist as a quiet guardian throughout your day, and we also wanted to make this feel nothing like a traditional wearable, nothing like a generic-looking fabric brand or a wrist thing with a screen or a bulky pendant that you’re wearing for emergency purposes. So, the device takes a lot of cues from jewelry,” Park further said.

For context, Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit in January 2021 for $2.1 billion. Its newly launched Fitbit Air has emerged as one of the most talked-about wearables of 2026.

Luffu Link features, specs

Luffu Link continuously collects standard health and wellness data, such as activity, sleep, resting heart rate, calories burned, heart-rate variability (HRV), and breathing rate to identify daily patterns, track changes over time, and provide personalised insights or alerts.

Also Read | Google Fitbit Air: Everything we know about the screenless fitness tracker

The wearable also comes with a button to record voice memos that can serve as reminders for meals, medications, etc. A supplementary app organises the information and shares it with other family members. The device is equipped with built-in GPS to keep a wearer’s trusted contacts informed of their current location.

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Additionally, a double press of the button lets trusted contacts check in on the wearer’s health. It supports LTE data service to let wearers send a help request without needing to use a phone.

Other Luffu products

Luffu Link is part of the company’s broader family care ecosystem of products.

Earlier this year, Luffu launched an AI-powered, health-monitoring app designed to gather and organise family information, learn day-to-day patterns, and flag notable changes so families can stay aligned and address potential well-being issues.

The startup has also teased a smart home device as the next step in its intelligent family care system.