Los Angeles schools set limits on classroom screen time

The measure cited research indicating that children 8 to 11 years ‌old who exceed ​screen time ​recommendations ​are at higher risk for obesity and score lower on cognitive assessments. (Image: Reuters)

Los Angeles’ school board on Tuesday passed a measure regulating students’ screen time during classroom assignments, reflecting concerns that technology could be linked to a host of ailments including obesity and depression.

The school board of the nation’s second-largest school district approved the measure by a 6-0 vote with one recusal, making the Los Angeles Unified School District ⁠among ​the first in the nation to create systemwide, grade-by-grade limits on classroom screen time. “Along with the cellphone ban the L.A. Unified School District passed in 2024, we hope to be a ​national ​leader on these matters,” said board member ⁠Nick Melvoin, who sponsored the measure, through a spokesperson.