Los Angeles schools set limits on classroom screen time

Los Angeles schools move to cap classroom screen time, aiming to balance digital learning with student health and development concerns

By: Reuters
2 min readApr 22, 2026 09:42 AM IST
The measure cited research indicating that children 8 to 11 years ‌old who exceed ​screen time ​recommendations ​are at higher risk for obesity and score lower on cognitive assessments. (Image: Reuters)The measure cited research indicating that children 8 to 11 years ‌old who exceed ​screen time ​recommendations ​are at higher risk for obesity and score lower on cognitive assessments. (Image: Reuters)
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Los Angeles’ school board on Tuesday passed a measure regulating students’ screen time during classroom assignments, reflecting concerns that technology could be linked to a host of ailments including obesity and depression.

The school board of the nation’s second-largest school district approved the measure by a 6-0 vote with one recusal, making the Los Angeles Unified School District ⁠among ​the first in the nation to create systemwide, grade-by-grade limits on classroom screen time. “Along with the cellphone ban the L.A. Unified School District passed in 2024, we hope to be a ​national ​leader on these matters,” said board member ⁠Nick Melvoin, who sponsored the measure, through a spokesperson.

Proponents said the policy was meant to strike ‌a balance between instructional needs and growing concerns that excessive screen exposure is harming students’ attention and social development.

The district, which serves about half a million students, has relied heavily on laptops and tablets since the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 accelerated digital learning.

“While access to and developing skills ⁠in technology are critical ⁠in a digital world, excessive screen time can be associated with vision problems, increased anxiety ⁠and depression, addictive ‌behavior, reduced attention span, difficulty managing emotions, lower ​academic achievement and weaker cognition according to ‌the American Academy of Pediatrics,” the resolution said.

The measure cited research indicating that children 8 to 11 years ‌old who exceed ​screen time ​recommendations ​are at higher risk for obesity and score lower on cognitive assessments.

The resolution does not immediately ​ban devices or mandate a uniform time ⁠limit. Instead, it calls on district staff to develop age-appropriate guidelines with input from educators, families and public health experts. Until ‌then, existing school-level ⁠rules will remain in place.

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Skeptics cautioned that screen limits must be implemented carefully to avoid ​harming students with disabilities who rely on technology.

 

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