scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Data shared in the Lok Sabha: Centre’s blocking orders to Twitter till June this year exceed 2019’s number

In 2021, Twitter was issued 2,851 blocking orders under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the highest for any year, data shared by Chandrashekhar revealed.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 4:04:07 am
Twitter, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Lok Sabha, Indian parliament, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMinister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar. PTI

Content and account blocking orders issued to Twitter by the Centre in the first six months of 2022 have exceeded the number of such orders issued to the social media platform in the entirety of 2019. According to data shared by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar with the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 1,122 blocking orders were issued to Twitter until June 2022, compared to 1,041 such orders in the whole of 2019.

In 2021, Twitter was issued 2,851 blocking orders under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the highest for any year, data shared by Chandrashekhar revealed. This coincides with the microblogging platform blocking more than 250 accounts in relation to sharing “provocative” tweets over the then ongoing farmers’ protests and the company receiving orders from the government to take down some tweets critical of the government’s handling of Covid-19.

Notably, 2021 was also the year when a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell had knocked on the doors of Twitter India’s Delhi and Gurgaon offices to ostensibly serve the social media platform a notice after the platform flagged some posts by ruling party leaders alleging a Congress plot to malign the Prime Minister and the Central government as “manipulated media”.

Also Read |How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy

Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, 2000, allows the Centre to issue blocking orders to social media intermediaries “in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to above”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

As per rules that govern these blocking orders, any request made for blocking by the government is further sent to a review committee, which then issues final directions.

Must Read |IT Min ordered to take down 1,474 accounts, 175 tweets: Twitter in petition

Data shared with Parliament also revealed that since at least 2016, blocking orders issued to Twitter have formed a major portion of the total blocking orders issued to social media platoforms each year, with an exception in 2018. For instance, in an answer in Lok Sabha in December last year, Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in 2016, the government issued a total of 633 blocking orders under Section 69(A) of the IT Act. In the same year, as per data presented by Chandrashekhar on Wednesday, Twitter was issued 194 blocking orders, meaning that it accounted for more than 30 per cent of all blocking orders issued that year.

Similarly, in 2017, the government issued a total of 1,385 blocking orders, of which 588 were issued to Twitter, accounting for more than 42 per cent of all blocking orders. To be sure, the total blocking orders could be issued to various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, along with website blocking orders issued to various telecom service providers (TSPs).

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

In 2018, censorship orders to Twitter took a downward turn, accounting for a paltry 8 per cent of the 2,799 blocking orders issued that year. In 2019, Twitter accounted for over 28 per cent of the total 3,635 blocking orders, and in 2020, it received more than 27 per cent of the total 9,849 blocking orders.

Between February 2021 and 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is learnt to have directed Twitter to take down over 1,400 accounts and 175 tweets under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash blocking orders for 39 of those links flagged by the Ministry, according to the petition filed by the social media giant earlier this month.

Incidentally, between 2014 and 2020, the number of content blocking orders issued to various social media companies and TSPs by the government also increased by almost 2,000 per cent – from 471 in 2014 to 9,849 in 2020, highlighting the growing trend of online censorship in India.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

4

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

5

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Featured Stories

What would offend the mighty Devi
What would offend the mighty Devi
War by other means
War by other means
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement