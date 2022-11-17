Logitech brings its Logi Dock to India: Here’s why this docking station is different

Logitech has launched the Logi Dock in India, an all-in-one docking station that lets users declutter their desktops and easily join video or audio meetings with a single tap. Certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice and Zoom, the Logi Dock comes with two 55 mm speakers and six beamforming microphones that offer good audio quality whether you are attending a meeting or listening to music. Users can also switch the audio to a Zone Wireless headset or the Zone True Wireless earbuds if they want to engage in private conversations.

On the connectivity side of things, the Logi Dock has one HDMI 2.0 port and one DisplayPort 1.4 that support up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. The device also comes with two USB-A ports, three USB-C ports and one USB-C upstream port that can be charged to connect and charge laptops up to 100W. Other features include a Kensington security slot and a Bluetooth sync button which lets users easily pair it with other devices.

Logitech said its Logi Dock supports “monitors with higher refresh rates” but when the user connects two monitors, the “refresh rate gets locked to 90Hz.” Logi Dock is designed to provide an office-like experience to those working from home, the company said.

Compatible with Logi Tune, the Logi Dock can sync with the user’s calendar and help them join or leave meetings with one tap. It also supports both Logitech and non-Logitech webcams. The Logi Dock will be available in India either from December 2022 or January 2023 and can be purchased for Rs 55,000 excluding taxes.