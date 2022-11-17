scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Logitech brings its Logi Dock to India: Here’s why this docking station is different

The Logi Dock is a handy solution if you want a device that acts as a speaker, helps you join meeting and declutters the desktop.

Logi DockThe Logi Dock comes with two 55mm speakers. (Image Source: Logitech)

Logitech has launched the Logi Dock in India, an all-in-one docking station that lets users declutter their desktops and easily join video or audio meetings with a single tap. Certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice and Zoom, the Logi Dock comes with two 55 mm speakers and six beamforming microphones that offer good audio quality whether you are attending a meeting or listening to music. Users can also switch the audio to a Zone Wireless headset or the Zone True Wireless earbuds if they want to engage in private conversations.

On the connectivity side of things, the Logi Dock has one HDMI 2.0 port and one DisplayPort 1.4 that support up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. The device also comes with two USB-A ports, three USB-C ports and one USB-C upstream port that can be charged to connect and charge laptops up to 100W. Other features include a Kensington security slot and a Bluetooth sync button which lets users easily pair it with other devices.

Also Read |Logitech G502 X Plus mouse review: A love letter to gamers

Logitech said its Logi Dock supports “monitors with higher refresh rates” but when the user connects two monitors, the “refresh rate gets locked to 90Hz.” Logi Dock is designed to provide an office-like experience to those working from home, the company said.

Compatible with Logi Tune, the Logi Dock can sync with the user’s calendar and help them join or leave meetings with one tap. It also supports both Logitech and non-Logitech webcams. The Logi Dock will be available in India either from December 2022 or January 2023 and can be purchased for Rs 55,000 excluding taxes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 03:26:38 pm
Next Story

Jorbagh Colony gates locked since 2 years, Delhi HC asks resident welfare association to respond to plea

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement