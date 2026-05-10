Logitech bets on AI, gaming and business users as it raises spending, CEO says

Logitech International will increase spending on product development and marketing this year, CEO Hanneke Faber said, even as concernsgrowof a possible global economic slowdown fuelled by the Iran war.

The Swiss-U.S. maker of keyboards, mice and video-conferencing equipment is betting on gaming, business customers and artificial intelligence-enabled devices to maintain growth, after cutting costs last year ⁠to ​offset the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The push comes despite supply disruptions in the Middle East, which have complicated shipments and are expected to cost the company about $15 million in sales in the current quarter, after a $5 million hit in the three months to the end ​of ​March.