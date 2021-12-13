scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

Log4j software vulnerability: Major tech companies rush to fix software after US govt’s warning

The flaw in the Log4j software could allow hackers unfettered access to computer systems and has prompted an urgent warning by the US government’s cybersecurity agency.

By: Bloomberg |
Updated: December 13, 2021 8:52:56 am
Log4j, Log4j vulnerability, What is Log4j vulnerability, Log4j Java issue, Log4j Minecraft, Log4j Amazon, Log4j AppleLog4j vulnerability: The flaw in the Log4j software could allow hackers unfettered access to computer systems and has prompted an urgent warning by the US government’s cybersecurity agency.

Major global companies are facing pressure to fix what experts are calling one of the most serious software flaws in recent memory. The flaw in the Log4j software could allow hackers unfettered access to computer systems and has prompted an urgent warning by the US government’s cybersecurity agency.

Microsoft Corp and Cisco Inc have published advisories about the flaw, and software developers released a fix late last week. But a solution depends on thousands of companies putting the fix in place before it is exploited.

“This is probably the worst security vulnerability in at least the last 10 years — maybe longer,” said Charles Carmakal, the chief technology officer for cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc. He said Mandiant received requests from several major companies in the last few days for help.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Alibaba Group’s cloud-security team recently discovered the flaw, according to the nonprofit Apache Software Foundation, which maintains Log4j.

The vulnerability effectively allows hackers to take control of a system. Because the faulty computer code is baked into software of all sorts, updating it is a painstaking process.

“To be clear, this vulnerability poses a severe risk,” Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said in a statement Friday. Vendors “must immediately identify, mitigate, and patch the wide array of products using this software,” she said.

VMWare Inc., which makes computer-virtualization software, said Thursday that several of its products were likely affected by the Java-based Log4j.

Amit Yoran, the CEO of Tenable Inc., which makes widely used vulnerability-scanning software, said the Log4j flaw is so ubiquitous that, among customers running Tenable’s scanning products, at least three systems a second are reporting they’re affected.

“We are taking urgent action to drive mitigation of this vulnerability and detect any associated threat activity,” Easterly said, adding that CISA has cataloged the vulnerability — requiring U.S. federal civilian agencies to fix it promptly. As of Saturday, the agency hasn’t identified compromises in federal systems.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement