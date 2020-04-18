Jio, Airtel, Vodafone offering free incoming calls even if recharge pack validity ends

Leading telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are leaving no stones unturned to help customers cope with the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the lockdown extended for a few more weeks, all three operators have announced to offer free incoming calls to users even if the existing recharge pack ends.

Reliance Jio has announced that all customers will continue to receive incoming calls. While Airtel and Vodafone-Idea will provide free incoming calls to low income, prepaid customers. Airtel and Vodafone will offer free incoming calls until the last day of lockdown 2.0, May 3. Jio hasn’t announced the last day of this offer yet but we assume it should also be till the lockdown.

So all Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted.

How to recharge mobile number, pay rent and bills online

“Many of these customers have been able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel including – ATMs, Post Offices, Grocery stores and Chemist shops, in addition to digital channels. However, close to 30 million such customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts,” Airtel said.

The telecom operators are encouraging users to get digital and use online platforms to recharge. Jio is asking users to log in to MyJio app or jio.com for recharging numbers, or any service queries and requests. The MyJio app and Jio.com website remain operational 24*7.

Airtel and Vodafone are also asking users to use MyAirtel app and MyVodafone/MyIdea app to stay connected during the quarantine period. Other ways to recharge online are by using wallets and digital partners such as PhonePe, PayTM, Gpay, AmazonPay, Mobikwik, Freecharge and many more. Users must note that majority recharge outlets will be available starting April 20.

Jio previously introduced an Associate program, through which any user can recharge for their friends, family or acquaintance and earn while doing so. This is to incentivize users to help recharge others, who are not well-versed with the digital means of recharge and cannot go to a physical outlet during these times. Recharges can also be done from ATM, using SMS with Axis and HDFC Bank and from Jio retailers.

