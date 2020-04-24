Amazon takes on ‘JioMart’ with ‘Local Shops’ in India: Everything you need to know

Local shops of any size and across any category can join the Local Shops on Amazon program via the company’s official website. Local shops of any size and across any category can join the Local Shops on Amazon program via the company’s official website.

Amazon India has announced the launch of a new program called ‘Local Shops on Amazon’. The company says this will help shopkeepers supplement footfall with a digital presence. It added that this is a win-win for both the customers and the shopkeepers. As the customers will get a greater selection, fast deliveries and additional value-added services, whereas, the local stores will be able to transform themselves into digital stores.

To recall, Amazon started the test pilot for this program, six months back. During which, it signed up over 5,000 local shops and retailers from over 100 cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and more. The pilot included a number of categories like Kitchen, Home, Furniture, Apparel, Automotive, Beauty, Electronics, Sports, Grocery and more.

How to sign up for the program and how does it work

Local shops of any size and across any category can join the Local Shops on Amazon program via the company’s official website. They can simply enter their details on the Local Shops on Amazon program page, after which the company will contact them with further details of the program.

After a shop is accepted into the program, the seller needs to upload the details of their products online. After which Amazon will sell the products on its website and give the sales to the shops. The shop will then need to get the products delivered via their already in place delivery mechanisms.

Under this program, Amazon will only show users residing in closeby colonies, the listings. However, if the shopkeeper decides to ship across India he can enable that option also.

Once an order is received, these local shops can use the Amazon Delivery app to provide customers with real-time delivery updates.

Under this program, the company is allowing local shop owners to include value-added services along with their listings like product demonstration, installation support, easy customisations, and more.

How will it stand up against the newly launched JioMart?

Reliance Jio recently made a deal with Facebook and as a part of the deal, the company has launched a new e-commerce platform called JioMart. The service is currently being tested in Thane, Navi-Mumbai and Kalyan, by helping deliver daily essentials to customers during the lockdown.

This will compete directly with Amazon’s new Local Shops program, which is also currently delivering daily essentials to users with the help of local retailers. Under Amazon’s program, the sellers need to deliver the products on their own. However, JioMart is having its own delivery drivers that will pick up and drop the products from the warehouses to the customers.

