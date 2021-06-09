List of Apple devices getting iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 update

Apple showed off its latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey software at the annual WWDC 2021 event. The new update for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs will be made available this fall, typically around September when the new iPhones are released.

Currently, the developer beta is available for the new operating systems and the public beta will be released in the month of July. Let’s take a look at the list of devices that will get iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey.

iOS 15

The latest iOS 15 update brings a number of new features as well as a redesigned iMessage, updated Notifications and an improved version of FaceTime. If you are wondering whether your iPhone will get the latest iOS update, then check out the list below. Apple is supporting iPhones from iPhones 6s onwards, which launched back in 2015. So yes, the nearly six year-old iPhone will still be eligible for an update. The original iPhone SE, which launched back in 2016 is also supported on the list. Here are the full list of phones supported and their release years.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, Phone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max: Series launched in 2020

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max: Series launched in 2019

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Series launches in 2018

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X: Launched in 2017

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus: Launched in 2016

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus: Launched in 2015

iPhone SE (1st generation): Launched in March 2016

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Launched in 2020

iPod touch (7th generation): Launched in 2019

iPadOS 15

The iPadOS 15 brings a host of new features, including new keyboard shortcuts, a new docking bar design for a better multitasking experience, an amped-up new Safari browser with web extensions on iPad, FaceTime, SharePlay, Quick Note, and more. The iPadOS 15 is coming to the following iPad models.

-iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

-iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

-iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

-iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

-iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

-iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

-iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

-iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

-iPad Pro 10.5-inch

-iPad Pro 9.7-inch

-iPad (8th generation)

-iPad (7th generation)

-iPad (6th generation)

-iPad (5th generation)

-iPad mini (5th generation)

-iPad mini 4

-iPad Air (4th generation)

-iPad Air (3rd generation)

-iPad Air 2

macOS Monterey

The new macOS version comes with features that will make your work more fluid across Apple devices. It brings a Universal Control feature, AirPlay support, and an updated Safari browser with a compact design. It even offers a focus feature, Quick Notes, Shortcuts and much more. Check out compatible macOS Big Sur Macs below:

-iMac (2015 and later)

-MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later)

-Mac Pro (late 2013 and later

-Mac mini (Late 2014 and later)

-MacBook (Early 2016 and later)

-iMac Pro (2017 and later)

-MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later)

watchOS 8

The new watchOS 8 update offers new Portraits watch face, a Mindfulness app, a sleeping respiratory rate tracker, new exercise modes, and more. The new software is currently available for developers and will be made available to the general public this fall. Note that the new watchOS update needs iPhone 6s or later (with iOS 14). Here are the compatible Apple Watch models getting watchOS 8. Additionally, Apple says not all the features will be available for all the devices.

-Apple Watch Series 3

-Apple Watch Series 4

-Apple Watch Series 5

-Apple Watch Series 6

-Apple Watch SE