Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Links on Twitter inaccessible, say users

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue was affecting image and video content too.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Express Photo)
Links on Twitter inaccessible, say users
Twitter’s services were down for thousands on Monday, with users reporting issues with accessing links from the Elon Musk-headed social media platform to other websites.

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 23:13 IST
