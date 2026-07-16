40% long posts on LinkedIn are AI-generated, highest among social platforms: Study

From career advice to leadership lessons, we have all come across those LinkedIn posts that make us roll our eyes or stop to like and learn from them. Odds are, these posts are AI-generated either way.

LinkedIn is the most AI-saturated major social media platform, with over 40 per cent of its long-form posts flagged as fully AI-generated, according to a new study recently published by AI detection startup Pangram. In its study, Pangram found that the Microsoft-owned social networking site accounted for nearly two-thirds of all posts classified as AI-generated.

AI-generated content on the platform has been normalised by LinkedIn’s own AI writing tools such as its ‘Enhance post’ feature, the study said. The findings of Pangram’s study are based on the company’s analysis of more than a million posts across major social media platforms, including LinkedIn, X, Reddit, Substack, and Medium.