LG’s new camera tech could solve the bulky smartphone camera bump issue

While LG has officially exited the smartphone market, the company is still involved in making smartphone displays and other spare parts. The South Korean brand has now announced that it has developed a new camera module that could solve one of the biggest issues on modern flagship smartphones. LG Innotek has now come up with a compact camera module for smartphones, capable of offering true optical zoom of up to 9x on a smartphone.

What makes it even more interesting is the fact that LG has worked with Qualcomm to optimise its latest camera module to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Will we see LG Innotek’s new camera sensor on some of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered smartphones? That’s not clear at the moment.

LG will officially showcase the new camera module at CES 2023 tech show, and we could also expect to see early prototypes with the new LG telephoto lens featuring an optical zooming capability of 4x to 9x. Right now, Sony is the only brand that makes true optical zoom-capable camera sensors for smartphones, and with this announcement, LG is joining to club.

In terms of technical specifications, the special telephoto lens from LG comes with a movable lens assembly along with OIS or optical image stabilisation. The camera unit is very compact when compared to other telephoto solutions and it is also capable of offering a 200mm equivalent zoom. This camera sensor is expected to be capable of making small and precise movements of 1μm, and a smartphone with just this sensor can offer different levels of optical zoom using a single camera module.

This is the first smartphone camera sensor with optical zooming capability from LG, and the technology is expected to be limited to high-end flagship smartphones. Just like Android flagships, iPhones are also expected to get a periscope zoom lens, and Apple could use a variation of this on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro model.