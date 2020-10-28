Devices launched in India today: LG Wing, Acer laptops, Vu 4K HDR QLED Smart TV, and more

On an everyday basis, we witness a lot of phone and other launches. Today, LG launched its two premium smartphones in India. The latest LG Wing device not only comes with a dual-screen design, but also has a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The brand has also taken wraps off its LG Velvet phone, which packs Qualcomm’s flagship 800 series chip and triple rear camera setup. Apart from phones, we also saw TV, laptop, and smartwatch launches in India today. These are from Acer, Vu, and boAt. If you missed these launch events, then don’t worry you can read about them below.

LG Wing

The LG Wing has been launched in India. It features a unique dual-screen design. One can rotate the main screen by 90 degrees horizontally above another screen. The LG Wing price in India is set at Rs 69,990, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be up for sale from November 9.

As for the specifications, the LG Wing ships with Android 10 with Q OS on top. It is equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED FullVision display, which is the primary screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The secondary display measures 3.9-inch. This G-OLED panel supports full-HD+ resolution and 1.15:1 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Acer laptops

Acer today launched as many as five laptops in India. These include Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59), Swift 3 (SF313-53), Acer Swift 3X, and Acer Aspire 5. All of these laptops feature 11th generation Intel core processors. But, the Acer Swift 3X also has Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete GPU and is said to offer up to 17.5 hours of battery. The new laptops will up for sale from November first week via the Acer e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other stores. The prices of the new Acer Swift laptops start from Rs 79,999. You can read about all the new Acer laptops here.

85-inch Vu 4K Smart TV

Vu today launched its Masterpiece TV, which is priced at Rs 3,50,000. The 85-inch television comes with a 4K HDR QLED display. The panel offers support for Dolby Vision HDR standard, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz motion rate, and 1,000nits peak brightness. The Smart TV also features local dimming with 256 zones built into the LED backlight. One will also find a six-speaker system that has a rated sound output of 50W. The interesting part is that Android even has a built-in Windows 10 PC as an optional upgrade.

It can optionally be upgraded to Vu’s all-in-one video conferencing system through an included camera. The built-in Windows 10 PC draws power from an Intel Core i5 processor and runs Windows 10. It comes with a wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpad. The Android TV functionality ships with a separate quad-core processor. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The flagship supports Dolby MS12 and DTS:X formats as well. It offers support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar. The Android TV can be purchased via retail stores in India.

boAt smartwatch

boAt today launched its first smartwatch in India and it comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The wearable will be up for sale on October 29 via Flipkart and boAt’s official website. As for the features, the boAt Storm smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch colored full capacitive touch display. The wearable can record and predict Menstrual and Ovulation Cycles.

It is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters. There are a total of nine sports modes, include Running, Walking, Cycling, Hiking, Climbing, Fitness, Treadmill, Yoga, and Dynamic Cycling. You can control music, volume, tracks, and calls using the smartwatch. You can check all your phone’s notifications on the smartwatch. The fitness smartwatch has an in-built SPO2 for real-time blood oxygen level monitoring and a 24/7 heart rate monitor.

LG Velvet

LG Velvet was launched earlier today and its price in India starts from Rs Rs 36,990. The company is also offering the LG Velvet Dual Screen combo device, which is priced at Rs 49,990. The new premium phones from LG pack a Snapdragon 845 SoC. The LG Velvet runs on Android 10 and offers a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Cinema FullVision POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The Dual Screen combo one has an additional 6.8-inch full-HD+ POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The handset has an IP68-rated build, a 4,300mAh battery, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support, and a triple rear camera setup. You get a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, PDAF, and 79-degree field of view. It is paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 lens. The device will go on sale starting October 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.