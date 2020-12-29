LG QNED TVs will refine premium LCD TVs in 2021: Here’s how

LG is set to show off its new QNED TVs at the virtual CES 2021 event in January 2021. (Image Source: Reuters)

LG will be using Mini LED technology for its premium LCD 8K and 4K TVs to be launched in 2021. The Mini LED technology allows LG to take a “giant leap forward in LCD TV picture quality,” said the company in a statement.

The new LG “QNED” LCD TVs will be top-end premium products. However, LG insists that its OLED technology will still be on the top in terms of best picture reproduction. LG currently leads the market in OLED TVs, even making high-end OLED panels for other brands. The new Mini-LED powered LCD displays (not to be confused with Micro LEDs, a separate technology) work in a similar way to traditional LCD panels, but use many more, smaller-sized LEDs in the panel.

How Mini LED-based LCD technology works

Modern LCD TVs have so far made use of full-array local dimming, where LEDs are used as backlights for the screens, which can be then dimmed in zones to represent darker scenes. The new Mini LED technology, however, uses a larger number of smaller LEDs to obtain a greater contrast than the usual LCD TVs that make use of a few hundred ‘dimming zones’

In LG’s upcoming displays, the company plans to use about 30,000 tiny LEDs. These will allow incredible peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. These Mini LEDs will be grouped in not hundreds, but up to 2,500 dimming zones. This results in better contrast, more dynamic HDR and better colour accuracy since a lot more lights and zones are now in play.

These display panels will also support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, like LG’s current flagship TVs. Ahead of the launch of these panels in 2021, It remains to be seen how expensive the new Mini LED-based TVs will be.

LG will be showing off the new QNED TVs at the virtual CES 2021 event next month.