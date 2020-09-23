LG launches high-end 8K OLED, NanoCell TVs in India

Just like Samsung’s Frame TV, the GX Gallery Series is designed to look like an art frame.

LG has launched a new range of TVs in India ahead of the festive season in India. The range consists of 8K OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs and OLED GX Gallery TVs. All of these premium TVs were announced at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. LG’s latest smart TV lineup will cost between Rs14,990 to Rs 29,99,990 in India.

LG OLED ZX 8K TV

LG’s 8K-enabled Z-series OLED is available in two screen sizes: 88-inches and 77-inches. They are powered by the third-generation Alpha processor and runs LG’s own WebOS. If you really want 8K OLED TV and have money to splurge, LG has an option for you.

LG OLED GX 4K OLED TVs

Just like Samsung’s Frame TV, the GX Gallery Series is designed to look like an art frame. The GX TV has no visible frame and the entire TV is less than an inch thick, with a special flush wall mount that can be attached to a wall. It’s available 65 and 77 inches and comes with every feature you would expect in a high-end TV.

LG NanoCell TVs

LG is also bringing its 8K NanoCell LCD TVs to India. The NanoCell TVs are LCD-based displays that use a layer of 1-nanometer-sized particles to provide more accurate colour reproduction. The Nano 91 is available in 55, 65, 75 and 86-inches, whereas the Nano 86 can be purchased in 55 and 65-inch screen sizes.

The South Korean company also announced its 4K 2020 OLED lineup as well as affordable LED TVs. LG competes with Samsung and Sony in the premium smart TV segment in India.

