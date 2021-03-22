scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
LG Electronics could shut down its mobile phone business

LG may share its decision on the business’ fate with employees as soon as early April, the DongA report said.

By: Bloomberg | Mumbai |
March 22, 2021 5:30:44 pm
LG smartphones, LG, LG Wing,The LG Wing was one of the latest LG smartphones. (Express Photo)

LG Electronics Inc. may shutter its mobile communication business rather than sell it, DongA Ilbo reports, citing an unidentified person in the electronics industry.

Negotiations with Germany’s Volkswagen AG and Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC on a possible sale of the smartphone business seemed to have failed, according to the report.

LG Electronics’ CEO said in January that all options were on the table for the loss-making operation.

The company was said to have halted development last month of phones with a rollable display, and DongA said Sunday that LG has shelved a planned first-half rollout of all new smartphones.

