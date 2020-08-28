LG announces air purifier mask: How does it work, can you buy it?

LG announced portable air purifier mask (Image: LG)

Masks have become an integral part of all our lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic. LG, possibly, takes this as an opportunity to introduce PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier that also works as a mask. In fact, this LG product works when you wear it as a mask on your face. This is the first time the brand has announced a product like this one. For the portable wearable air purifier, LG takes cues from its existing lineup of air purifiers which it sells in several markets.

How does it work?

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier uses a pair of HEPA replaceable filters quite similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products. It also comes paired with battery-powered fans that are claimed to help users breathe. The air purifier mask also includes sensors that detect when a user breathes in or out and adjusts the fans’ speeds accordingly so the user doesn’t face issues in breathing with the mask on.

The company claims that dual fans “allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the patented respiratory sensor detects the cycle and volume of the user’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly.” LG also claims that the “fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless.”

LG PuriCare Wearable is said fit snugly on the user’s face and reduce the air leakage around the nose and chin. “The design also makes it possible to wear the unit comfortably for hours on end,” the company claims.

The mask also includes UV-LED lights that kill harmful germs. The LG ThinQ mobile app notifies the user when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance. The app is available on both Android and iOS. LG claims that every component of the mask is replaceable and recyclable.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier comes packed with a 820mAh battery that claimed to offer up to eight hours of use in low-power mode. In high-power mode, it can last around two hours.

LG announced the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier back in the month of July. As per a report from The Korea Herald, at the time of announcement the company said it will donate around 2,000 of these devices to a university hospital in Seoul with the aim to help medical staff “amid the protracting COVID-19 pandemic”. Doctors and medical practitioners face difficulties in wearing mask for long hours, LG wants to help them with its portable air purifier mask.

With the wearable air purifier mask LG wants to replace the “inconsistent” homemade masks worn by many and also disposable ones. The company doesn’t highlight if the airpurifier mask has been designed in response to Covid-19 pandemic.

Can you buy it? And when?

LG so far hasn’t revealed release details about the portable air purifier mask but does mention that it will be available in select markets in the fourth quarter. The brand also hasn’t revealed the pricing of the mask. The company has announced to showcase the air purifier mask at IFA 2020.

