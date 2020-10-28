Lenovo Tech World 2020 to be held online: All you need to know

Lenovo Tech World 2020

Lenovo is all set to host its annual Tech World 2020 event on October 28. This will be a two-day event and will end on October 29. This year, the event will be held online. The core reason behind hosting the event virtually is the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Also, taking it online means that a larger number of audiences will be able to access it.

Tech World 2020 is a two-day streamed and on-demand event across multiple time zones. It will be available in eight languages, including Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish. The event will include a headline keynote on the future vision for the technology sector and Lenovo’s business by Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang. One will also see more than 140 breakout sessions, offering a better understanding of future technologies across the full spectrum of Lenovo’s business.

The company is expected to talk about innovations designed for businesses, education, remote working, entertainment, and gaming technology. Lenovo will also talk about the tools for remote collaboration and IoT-driven safety measures; reimagined education, empowered by both devices and online learning platforms.

Apart from this, the company has plans to explore topics like technological frontiers shaped by the latest advances in AI, foldable screens, and AR/VR. While Lenovo will showcase a lot of intriguing products and technologies, the chances of them becoming commercially available are less. This is likely to happen as the same happened last year too.

