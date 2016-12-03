Lenovo Phab 2 launching in India on December 6 as a Flipkart exclusive

Lenovo will launch the Phab 2 smartphone in India on December 6 Lenovo will launch the Phab 2 smartphone in India on December 6

Lenovo is expected to launch its Phab 2 smartphone in India next week. The tech giant has sent out press invites for the webinar, scheduled for December 6. The invite reads, “Phab 2 is here. We can’t wait to see you at the webinar”.

Lenovo introduced the Phab 2 smartphone in June at its Tech World show in San Francisco, along with the Phab 2 Pro and Phab 2 Plus. The Phab 2 is not the same as the Phab 2 Pro; the latter is the Google Tango enabled smartphone. In India, Lenovo has already launched the Phab 2 Plus, but there’s no word on when the Project Tango phone will be heading here.

In terms of specifications, the major difference between the Phab 2 and Phab 2 Plus is the lower screen resolution and the camera downgrade on the newer phone. The Phab 2 Plus has a full HD display and a dual-lens rear camera setup, which is missing on the other device. In India, the Phab 2 Plus was launched at Rs 14,999 and also comes with an augmented reality (AR) mode.

The Phab 2 features an extra-large 6.4-inch display with 720p resolution. It is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek MT8735 processor, featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory, which is the same as the Plus version. There is also a microSD card for memory expansion.

On the camera front, the phone has a 13MP shooter on the back and a 5MP front-shooter with a wide-angle lens. The phone is backed by a 4,050mAh non-removable battery.

While the Phab 2 Plus is exclusive to Amazon, the Phab 2 will be made available through Flipkart, according to the company. Lenovo has not given any indication about the price of the device though, but it was launched at $199 which is around Rs 13,000, so the pricing should be closer in line with this.

Over the past few months, Lenovo has managed to gain success with smartphones in India, especially in online sales. The company is now the number two smartphone brand in the country, according to a latest IDC report.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd