Lenovo looking to partner with multiple AI models, CFO says

Unlike Apple, which currently works only with OpenAI and Google's Gemini, ​Lenovo is looking to strike deals with many more LLM developers, he said. (Image: Reuters)

Lenovo is seeking partnerships with multiple large language models around the world to power its devices as it aims to establish itself as a global AI player, the company’s chief financial officer said.

Lenovo, the world’s largest personal computer maker, plans to equip its broad range of products – from PCs to smartphones and wearables – with AI ‍technology. ⁠Earlier this month, it introduced Qira, a built-in cross-device intelligence system that integrates with LLM partners.

“We are the only company besides Apple with significant market share across both PCs and mobiles, and in the open Android and Windows ecosystems,” ​Lenovo CFO Winston Cheng told Reuters on the ‌sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.