Lenovo launches Ducati 5 laptop, Smart Tab M10, Smart Frame and more at CES 2020

Lenovo took the stage at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas to introduce the Lenovo Smart Frame, second-gen Lenovo Smart Tab M10, and Lenovo Connected Home Security. The company also unveiled a special limited-edition Lenovo Ducati 5 Windows 10 laptop among other things.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd-gen

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd-gen with Google Assistant succeeds the company’s Smart Tab M8. The Android tablet comes with a hands-free Google Assistant-activated screen through its Ambient Mode. It features a 10.3-inch Full HD screen with support for Dolby Atmos audio via two side speakers. The Smart Charging Station of the Tab M10 comes in the box and enables to use the tablet as a smart speaker with a screen when docked. The tablet also comes with Kid’sMode, Posture Alert, and Bumpy Environment Alert. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd-gen with Google Assistant starts at $189 and expected to be available starting 2020.

Lenovo Ducati 5 Windows 10 laptop

Lenovo’s Ducati 5 is a limited-edition Windows 10 laptop that comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen with up to 300 nits brightness. The laptop claims up to 12 hours of battery life with support for Rapid Charge. It is powered by up to 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel integrated graphics. The Lenovo Ducati 5 features upward-facing speakers with Dolby Audio, USB-C port, and 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The 14-inch Ducati 5 laptop will be available in select markets starting in April 2020 for a starting price of €899.

Lenovo Connected Home Security

Lenovo’s Connected Home Security aims to protect the smart home devices from unwanted intrusions and malicious hackers. Lenovo Connected Home Security alerts free and paid users in almost real-time to potential security vulnerabilities– such as online hacking and phishing attacks. Powered by security partner Coronet, Lenovo Connected Home Security is free for Lenovo PC users who have Lenovo Vantage to choose which compatible devices connected on their home network to monitor, including Lenovo smart devices.

Users also have the option to make an Android tablet the master hub of Connected Home Security, instead of a computer. Starting January 2020, Lenovo Connected Home Security will be available for a 30-day free trial in the US and available for $29.99 per year per family afterwards.

Lenovo Smart Frame

As the name suggests, Lenovo’s Smart Frame is a digital photo frame that comes with a matte screen finish and anti-glare layer. The colour tone sensor on the Smart Frame adjusts the picture’s brightness in accordance with the ambient light in the room and the built-in AI curates your photo album by choosing the highest-quality images from your collection and then automatically composing them into digital collages. The 21.5-inch Lenovo Smart Frame starts at $399 and expected to be available in North America starting August 2020.

