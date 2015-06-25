Lenovo K3 Note sale on Flipkart from July 8; K series to be online-only

Lenovo K3 Note has been launched in India at a very competitive price of Rs 9,999. Launched in China this March, the phone will start selling on Flipkart on July 8 at 2 pm. Registrations will open at 2 pm on June 25.
The K series will now be Lenovo’s online-only range in India.
The K3 Note is a dual SIM smartphone with support for 4G connectivity. It sports a 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display along with a 13MP rear camera with LED Flash and a 5MP front camera.
It runs on a 64-bit 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6572 CPU with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 32GB. It has one of the best benchmarking scores among smartphones at the moment.
Powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, the device runs on Android Lollipop OS with Vibe UI.
Specs:
5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display
Android Lollipop OS with Vibe UI
64-bit 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6572 CPU
2GB RAM
16GB ROM ( up to 32GB microSD card support)
13MP rear camera with Flash
5MP front camera
3,000 mAh battery
