Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Lenovo K3 Note sale on Flipkart from July 8; K series to be online-only

The K series will now be Lenovo's online-only range in India

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2015 8:48:55 am
Lenovo, Lenovo K3 Note, Lenovo K3 Note India launch, Lenovo K3 Note price, Lenovo K3 Note specs, smartphones, technology news Lenovo K3 Note is a dual SIM smartphone with support for 4G connectivity
Lenovo K3 Note has been launched in India at a very competitive price of Rs 9,999. Launched in China this March, the phone will start selling on Flipkart on July 8 at 2 pm. Registrations will open at 2 pm on June 25.

The K series will now be Lenovo’s online-only range in India.

The K3 Note is a dual SIM smartphone with support for 4G connectivity. It sports a 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display along with a 13MP rear camera with LED Flash and a 5MP front camera.

It runs on a 64-bit 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6572 CPU with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 32GB. It has one of the best benchmarking scores among smartphones at the moment.

Powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, the device runs on Android Lollipop OS with Vibe UI.

Lenovo, Lenovo K3 Note, Lenovo K3 Note India launch, Lenovo K3 Note price, Lenovo K3 Note specs, smartphones, technology news Lenovo K3 Note will come with Vibe UI

Specs:

5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display

Android Lollipop OS with Vibe UI

64-bit 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6572 CPU

2GB RAM

16GB ROM ( up to 32GB microSD card support)

13MP rear camera with Flash

5MP front camera

3,000 mAh battery

Lenovo, Lenovo K3 Note, Lenovo K3 Note India launch, Lenovo K3 Note price, Lenovo K3 Note specs, smartphones, technology news There is a new Yellow version of the Lenovo K3 Note

