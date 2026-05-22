Lenovo expands Legion gaming lineup with larger tablets and a new gaming phone

Lenovo is giving its Legion gaming brand a major refresh with the launch of two new oversized gaming tablets and a powerful gaming smartphone. The new devices, unveiled in China, mark the company’s latest attempt to push Android gaming hardware beyond the compact form factors that have recently become popular among gamers.
The new Legion Y900 series now comes in two larger sizes, an 11.1-inch model and a 13-inch version, offering players more screen space for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. While Lenovo’s smaller 8.8-inch Legion Tab has gained global attention for its flagship-level performance, these larger tablets take a slightly different approach, balancing high-end specs with larger displays and more affordable pricing.
The 11.1-inch Legion Y900 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500S chipset, while the larger 13-inch variant uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Neither tablet uses the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip found in Lenovo’s smaller Legion Tab, but the company claims both still deliver premium gaming-focused hardware.
Lenovo equipped both tablets with sharp 3840 x 2560 resolution displays and smooth 144Hz refresh rates aimed at competitive gaming and high-frame-rate content. The devices also feature up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage using fast UFS 4.1 technology, and large batteries designed for extended gaming sessions. The 11.1-inch model packs an 11,000mAh battery, while the 13-inch version gets an even larger 12,700mAh cell.
One of the biggest additions this time is detachable keyboard support for both tablets. Unlike the smaller Legion Tab, these larger models can function more like productivity devices when paired with Lenovo’s keyboard accessories, potentially making them appealing for work and entertainment alongside gaming.
Lenovo also retained the flashy gaming-inspired design language seen in previous Legion devices, including RGB lighting accents on the rear and fast USB-C charging support.
Alongside the tablets, Lenovo also introduced the Legion Y70 gaming smartphone in China. The phone features a 6.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Lenovo says the device also includes gaming-specific upgrades such as improved antenna placement, enhanced gyroscope controls for motion aiming, and the ability to remotely connect to a Legion gaming PC for streaming full desktop games directly to the phone.
For now, Lenovo has only announced these devices for the Chinese market, with no confirmation about a wider global release.