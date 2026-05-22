Lenovo expands Legion gaming lineup with larger tablets and a new gaming phone

Lenovo is giving its Legion gaming brand a major refresh with the launch of two new oversized gaming tablets and a powerful gaming smartphone. The new devices, unveiled in China, mark the company’s latest attempt to push Android gaming hardware beyond the compact form factors that have recently become popular among gamers.

The new Legion Y900 series now comes in two larger sizes, an 11.1-inch model and a 13-inch version, offering players more screen space for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. While Lenovo’s smaller 8.8-inch Legion Tab has gained global attention for its flagship-level performance, these larger tablets take a slightly different approach, balancing high-end specs with larger displays and more affordable pricing.