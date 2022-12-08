Lenovo is bringing its ‘custom to order’ desktop PCs in India: Here’s what this means

Lenovo has officially introduced the ‘custom to order’ (CTO) feature in India, which allows users to configure the hardware as per their requirements on the company’s official website. While it might be as intuitive as custom building a PC on their own, it is still a better option for those who don’t want to take the risk of damaging components while assembling a PC.

Starting today, users can customise the Lenovo Legion 5i desktops, which were previously limited to the Lenovo IdeaPad, Legion, and Yoga laptops. Users can now pick and choose components like CPU, GPU, RAM, hard disk drive, SSD, screen type, keyboard, and operating system (OS) at the time of purchase.

As a part of this promotion, Lenovo is offering RTX 3070 graphics card for the price of an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card in India with a Rs 15,000 discount. Similarly, users can also get three years of extended warranty on the Legion 5i desktop for just Rs 99 till December 15.

Lenovo Legion 5i desktop pricing

The base model of the Lenovo Legion 5i desktop with Intel Core i5-12400F CPU, Windows 11 OS, 8GB DDR5 RAM, B660 motherboard, RTX 1650 Super GPU, 256GB SSD, 500GB power supply, and an air CPU cooler costs Rs 81,225.

Similarly, a fully specced Legion 5i desktop with Intel Core i9-12900 CPU, Windows 11 Pro OS, 32GB DDR5 RAM, B660 motherboard, RTX 3070 LHS (low hash rate) GPU, 1TB SSD, and Advance Pro Air Cooling ARGB cooler will cost you Rs 185,155.

Lenovo’s Legion 5i CTO model definitely offers plenty of customisation options for users who might want to build a PC for a specific use case. A content creator might opt for a CPU-centric model, while a gamer might opt for a desktop with an emphasis on GPU.

However, when it comes to components like motherboard and PSU, Lenovo does not allow customisation, which is disappointing for those who might want to build a PC that has future-proof components and is easy to upgrade in the future.