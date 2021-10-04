Lenovo could be working on Android-based handheld game console, says report

Lenovo could reportedly enter than handheld gaming market with its own console. This console could compete with offerings like the Nintendo Switch series and the Steam Deck. A new leak also suggests that the Lenovo handheld gaming console could be called the Lenovo Legion Play.

A report by Android Authority suggests that the images of the Android-based console were spotted by a user on GBA Temp, an online video game community. The leaked images were also reportedly uploaded by Lenovo’s German and Japan unit’s MWC 2021 webpages. This suggests that the console was originally slated to launch earlier this year. However, that didn’t happen.

Lenovo Legion Play: What we know so far

The Legion Play appears to be a handheld console running Android with a custom launcher on top. Many Google applications are supported on the platform including the Play Store, and there is also a Nvidia GeForce Now icon. Other additions include a USB Type C port, a 3.5 mm audio port, dual-analog sticks, four face buttons, a D-pad, and two shoulder buttons.

The website even had description for the product, which goes – “Designed for AAA gaming, the Lenovo Legion Play is the first Android cloud gaming console. The console lets users play hundreds of cloud games, stream their game library, or play mobile games. It features a 7 inch 16:9 FHD bezel less display, HDR 10, built-in controllers, dual speakers, dual vibration, and 7,000mAh battery to provide the best gaming experience. Our developer program is open to all game developers. Coming soon in select markets.”

When the Lenovo Legion Play will actually see a launch remains unclear, but considering the product was supposed to be ready before MWC 2021, it seems a launch wouldn’t take too much longer.