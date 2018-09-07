Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W fitness band launched: Price in India, features and specifications

Lenovo also released the Lenovo Life app, which is a revamped version of its fitness app, Lenovo Healthy. Lenovo also released the Lenovo Life app, which is a revamped version of its fitness app, Lenovo Healthy.

Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W fitness band has been launched in India at Rs 1,999. Some of its key highlights include band light adjustment, multi-interface options, sleep monitoring, long sitting alert and sedentary reminder. Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W will be up for grabs exclusively on Amazon starting September 9.

Lenovo also released the Lenovo Life app, which is a revamped version of its fitness app, Lenovo Healthy. Lenovo Life app provides users with an option to keep a tab on their daily activities. The app also offers dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans. It also has a real-time tracker for fixing bugs and letting users share activity results.

Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W sports a 0.96-inch OLED full-screen display and comes with an embedded heart rate sensor. The fitness band is available in multiple colour options like black, red, orange and blue color. It supports detachable straps, USB charging and IP68 rated water resistance.

Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W lets users share the sports data on Facebook and Twitter. It also has something they call Running Mode, with the help which, users can track their steps, distance covered while running/walking and calories burnt. It also offers an anti-sleep mode to help users stay active.

Commenting on the launch of Cardio Plus HX03W, Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem, said “We are delighted to reach another milestone with the launch of Cardio Plus HX03W Smart Band in India. The fitness space in India is witnessing growth at a tremendous pace and Cardio Plus HX03W is a perfect pick for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for premium and stylish looking gizmo at value price point.”

