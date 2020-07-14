Lenovo announces new ThinkStation P620 with AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper Pro processor

Lenovo’s ThinkStation P620 is the World’s first and only 64 Core workstation. Lenovo’s ThinkStation P620 is the World’s first and only 64 Core workstation.

Lenovo on Tuesday introduced its ThinkStation P620, which is powered by AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors. This is the first workstation in the world that supports Threadripper 3000 PRO series, AMD’s latest Threadripper processors. The ThinkStation P620 is geared towards creative professionals like game developers and 3D artists. Pricing for the ThinkStation P620 has not been provided, but the company said the professional workstation will hit the market in September.

“The ThinkStation P620, offers unparalleled power and performance, as well as the configurability to meet each customer’s unique needs in a way that wasn’t possible until now,” Lenovo said in a press statement.

The new ThinkPad P620 is able to support up to 64 cores with clock speeds up to 4.0GHz, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth, and 8-channel memory support. Previous models featured a single-CPU system that could handle was 18 cores, while the highest a dual-processor system could support was 56. For graphics, the P620 supports up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 or four RTX 4000 graphics cards.

Lenovo ThinkPad P620 full specifications

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro processor (up to 4.0Ghz, up to 64 cores)

Up to 2 Nvidia Quadro RTX 8000 graphics cards

Up to 20TB of storage

Up to 512GB 3200MHz memory

Gen 4 support for PCIe slots and M.2 storage

Air-cooled thermals

The chassis itself supports up to 1TB of memory and 20TB of storage, and 10GB of built-in Ethernet. Connectivity-wise, there are two USB 3.2 Gen Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports as well as Microphone and Headphone jacks for front port connectivity. The back consists of four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two PS/2 ports or keyboard and mouse, Gigabit Ethernet, Audio, eSATA and Firewire connectivity The workstation also features Intel Dual Band Wireless 9260 AC antenna kit. The P620 has an optional 15-in-1 card reader (9-in-1 included), as well as a 9mm slim ODD.

The P620 is rack-mountable tower measuring 6.5” x 18” x 17.3”. Given that the P60 is designed is a powerful workstation, it also has a custom-designed heat sink.

AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper PRO series processors are squarely aimed at Intel Xeon processors that meet the demands of creative professionals in fields such as architecture, engineering, media and entertainment, and financial services. AMD’s entry into the high-performance processor should be seen as a big threat to Intel.

