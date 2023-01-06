Lenovo’s 2023 roster is all about versatility: Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop, Tab Extreme tablet, more

Lenovo has unveiled its 2023 roster of devices, headlined by the Yoga Book 9i, which the company’s promoting as the “first full-sized OLED dual-screen laptop.” The dual-screen implementation opens up a whole new range of use cases and broadens the scope of multitasking. Both displays are OLEDs, sized 13.3 inches and offer a 2.8K resolution. Despite the fancy specs, the laptop maintains a very slim and lightweight form factor measuring just 0.63 inches and weighing 1.38kg.

The Yoga Book 9i also comes with a folio stand, allowing users to virtually elevate both displays up in the air, leaving just the Bluetooth keyboard on the tabletop for easy typing. The detachable keyboard is paired with the Smart Pen stylus which can be used to further enhance productivity.

(Image credits: Lenovo) (Image credits: Lenovo)

Of course, good hardware is nothing when it’s not paired with the right software to back it up. The Yoga Book 9i has covered that department as well, thanks to a collaboration with Microsoft that brings smart writing and reading features, among other things. One of these lets the user take notes on one screen while viewing an online class on the other.

On the entertainment front, the Yoga Book 9i sports a 360-degree rotating sound bar featuring Bowers & Wilkins speakers. These speakers support Dolby Atmos spatial audio, thus perfectly complementing Dolby Vision HDR support on the displays.

The Yoga Book 9i will start at $2,099.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2023.

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Next up is Lenovo’s “biggest and most powerful tablet yet,” the 14.5-inch Lenovo Tab Extreme, running Android 13 and featuring a 3K 120Hz OLED display with a 1M:1 contrast ratio. The audio is handled by 4-channel speakers by JBL with support for Dolby Atmos. Under the hood, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and a battery that’s promised to last 12 hours.

Lenovo is going big on hybrid lifestyles with this one, billing the tablet as an “entertainment-streaming to a second at-home or remote-use device that allows for quick transitions from recreation to productivity and back again.” Multiple usage scenarios call for a transformable device, which the Tab Extreme just happens to be thanks to the bundled accessories.

Advertisement

The tablet gets a dual-mode stand that attaches magnetically, allowing users to use the tablet both horizontally and vertically. Then there’s the dual-hinge keyboard, which may/may not be sold with the tablet depending on the market you are in, to which the tablet attaches and practically floats. There’s also a storage compartment for the included Precision Pen 3.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme will start at $1199.99 and is expected to be available in late 2023.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i

(Image credits: Lenovo) (Image credits: Lenovo)

The Yoga AIO 9i is an all-in-one desktop computer with a 31.5-inch, 3-side borderless, 4K 100% sRGB display that sits within a slim frame. Attached to a compact air-ventilated base, a metallic hinge helps to tilt the panel to the desired angle. The base even has a built-in wireless phone charger.

Advertisement

Under the hood are the latest Intel Core i9 processors that can be paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen Desktop GPU, allowing the desktop to handle graphic design, heavy photo/video editing, and gaming. Other features include 4 Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and an integrated 5MP infrared (IR) webcam with smart login capabilities.

The Yoga AIO 9i will start at $1,799.99 and is expected to be available starting in Q3 2023.