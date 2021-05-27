LeBron James spotted wearing unannounced Beats Studio Buds

Even though Apple is yet to announce its Beats Studio Buds, it looks like LeBron James already has a pair of unannounced earbuds. A photo uploaded on Instagram by the popular American professional basketball player reveals the Beats Studio Buds in white. This is apparently the same pair of in-ear buds that has been rumoured for months. Now that the Lakers star has himself shared photos on Instagram where he seems to be wearing the earbuds, it suggests the launch of the Buds Studio Buds is around the corner.

The Studio Pro are Beat’s next flagship in-ear pair of earbuds. Apple-owned Beats has been working on new wireless earbuds for quite some time. MySmartPrice recently shared images of the Beats Studio Buds ahead of the launch. The pictures provide a better look at the upcoming earbuds. Interestingly, MacRumors’ contributor Steve Moser spotted the “Beats Studio Buds” in Apple’s betas for tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6. The earbuds look a lot like the rumoured AirPods Pro 2. They were also recently spotted in US Federal Communication Commission filings.

We don’t know the exact launch date for the Studio Buds, but we’d expect them to launch soon. The Studio Buds are expected to feature a true wireless design, and will help beef up Beats’ earbuds line. The unannounced pair of Beats wireless earbuds will reportedly come in three colours – black, white and red with a matching oval-shaped case.

Beats is a popular brand among NBA players, celebrities and hip-hop artists. Apple purchased the Beats brand in 2014 for $3 billion, its biggest acquisition to date.