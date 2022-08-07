scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Leaks suggest next-generation Apple iPad is getting design overhaul

The 2022 Apple iPad could come with a major design overhaul while still retaining some of its key features, including Touch ID, according to leaks.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
August 7, 2022 12:32:22 pm
The 'vanilla' Apple iPad hasn't had a design refresh since 2019. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The last iteration of the Apple iPad, in its ninth generation now, was released in September last year and it hasn’t had a redesign since the 7th generation in 2019. But now, a major leak suggests that the tablet is getting a major redesign while also retaining some of its signature features, including Touch ID.

MySmartPrice reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on the next generation iPad that will launch as the iPad 2022 or 10th Gen iPad. The publication reportedly accessed CAD renders of the next-generation device from a case maker to reveal what looks like a completely redesigned device.

From the front, the tenth generation iPad looks very similar to its predecessor, with a front camera above the screen and a Touch ID home button at the bottom. But the overall shape of the device has changed and looks like it will come with the squared-off shape that has become part of the Apple design language in the latest iPhones, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Image credit: MySmartPrice Image credit: MySmartPrice Image credit: MySmartPrice

The next-generation iPad seems to feature a quad-speaker system with two speakers each on the top and bottom of the tablet. The power button is also on the top of the device right next to the single camera array on the back of the device. While there have been reports that the “vanilla” iPad could begin coming with a USB type-C port, the port is obscured in the leaked renders with a red marking. While the shape of the port suggests that it could be a USB type-C port instead of the lighting port that the 9th generation of the iPad is stuck with, it is still too early to confirm.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 12:32:22 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement