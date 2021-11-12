Leaked Apple patents suggest company working on drones

Apple is known for creating some of the most powerful smartphones and sought out tablets in the world. But could you imagine the company releasing drones? As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has filed three patent applications in the last year for a drone — two of which came to light in the last few days. Interestingly, the new patents were filed outside the USA – in Singapore, to be precise.

The US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has published two patent applications from Apple based on drones. The first patent application from the company about drones “covers apparatuses, systems, and methods for pairing/unpairing UAVs to/from UAV controllers. Embodiments may include various methods for pairing/unpairing UAVs to/from UAV controllers (UACs).”

This may mean that Apple could be developing a way to devise software that can relay drone control from one controller to another to maximise the overall range of a drone without the user needing to move alongside it on the ground.

The second patent application titled “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Tracking and Control” on the other hand, mentions tracking and controlling drones or UAVs via a cellular network system. In the patent application, the company mentions drones used for various applications including acquiring or sensing information, delivering items, or other activities.

While the news of the patents does sound exciting, keep in mind that Apple is known to file a wide range of patents for devices that are never realised. After all, the Apple drones might well remain a project that never actually hit the consumer market.