Technology News LIVE Updates May 20: iPhone SE (2020) now available in India; check details

Tech News LIVE Updates May 20: iPhone SE (2020) now available in India; starts at Rs 38,900 (Image: Apple) Tech News LIVE Updates May 20: iPhone SE (2020) now available in India; starts at Rs 38,900 (Image: Apple)

Tech News LIVE Updates May 20: At indianexpress.com we have begun a tech news live blog to provide our readers with all the latest updates related to the tech world. Post lockdown relaxation smartphone manufacturers have started launching new devices in the country. We recently witnessed the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10, iPhone SE (2020), OnePlus 8 series Realme Narzo 10 series, Motorola Edge+ and many more. Almost a month after the launch the new iPhone SE (2020) is finally available in India starting today on Flipkart.com.

The iPhone SE (2020) is available in three variants in the country. The models are: 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 42,500, 128GB model at Rs 47,800, and 256GB model at Rs 58,300. It comes in three colours: Black, White and PRODUCT RED. As a part of the launch offer, Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 3,600 cashback to consumers purchasing the iPhone SE. The offer will bring down the price of the iPhone to Rs 38,900. Both HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards users will be able to avail this offer. Here’s everything you need to know about the offer.

After applying the HDFC bank offer consumers will be able to purchase the iPhone SE 2020 64GB model at Rs 38,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 44,200, and 256GB storage at Rs 54,700. Here’s everything you need to know about iPhone SE (2020).