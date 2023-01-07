scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

LastPass password manager faces class-action lawsuit over recent breach

Filed this week anonymously in the US district court in Massachusetts, the lawsuit demands that LastPass pay up in consumer damages.

LastPass_NEW1_LEAD(Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)
LastPass password manager faces class-action lawsuit over recent breach
LastPass, which has over 33 million registered users, is now facing a class action lawsuit for failing to prevent a major breach last year. While the password manager app seemed to initially downplay the extent of the breach, LastPass in December last year revealed that the breach potentially exposed the data of 25 million users.

Filed this week anonymously in the US district court in Massachusetts, the lawsuit alleges that the time between the incident and this disclosure gave bad actors the chance to use the stolen data to their full advantage. It also demands the company pay in damages, although the figure sought is not known at the moment.

“By accessing Plaintiff’s and Class members’ Private Information, hackers can simply unlock the stolen vaults using the victims’ respective master passwords, which were likely stored by LastPass and ultimately accessed by the bad actors and wreak financial havoc on the lives of LastPass users like Plaintiff,” reads the lawsuit where the plaintiff is only named as “John Doe.”

The company in its most recent report about the incident had suggested that the hackers can’t access the stolen password vaults since they’d need the master keys for that. But the lawsuit points out that the hackers were still able to copy sensitive information like names, end-user names, billing addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, IP addresses, which could be used to scam concerned users.

“Not only has this statement not been verified through discovery, but it is also a shameless attempt by LastPass to shift the blame of the Data Breach’s resulting negative impact on Plaintiff and Class members,” the lawsuit argues.

The part about LastPass shifting the blame is in reference to the password manager saying in its statement that “it would be extremely difficult to attempt to brute force guess master passwords for those customers who follow our password best practices.”

Aside from paying up in consumer damages, the class-action lawsuit is also demanding that the court force LastPass implement better security measures.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 14:23 IST
