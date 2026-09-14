Larry Ellison cancels plan to sell Oracle stock worth up to $7.5 billion

Oracle said on Saturday that its co-founder and executive chairman Larry Ellison had canceled a plan to sell up to 50 million Oracle shares, worth about $7.5 billion at Friday’s closing price.

Oracle had disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that Ellison had adopted the trading plan on June ⁠22, ​2026, and that it was scheduled to expire on October 24, 2026.

“No Oracle stock was sold under that plan, and he has no other plans to sell ​any of ​his Oracle stock,” Oracle said ⁠on Saturday.

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Oracle’s stock has taken a beating this year on growing investor concerns over soaring ‌capital expenditure that has pressured its free cash flow.