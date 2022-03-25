Lapsus$ hacking group: Seven, including 16-year-old from Oxford, arrested in UK

Seven teenagers have been arrested by the London Police in connection with the cyberhacking group Lapsus$, according to a BBC report. One of the accused is a 16-year-old from Oxford, though the police have not confirmed if he was part of the gang as well.

The report adds that the teen allegedly amassed a $14m fortune from hacking. He was apparently named by rival hackers and researchers during the investigations. The teenager uses an online moniker ‘White’ or ‘Breachbase’ and also has autism, according to the report.

In a statement to the BBC, the City of London Police said: “Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a hacking group. They have all been released under investigation. Our inquiries remain ongoing.”

Lapsus$ has come to the spotlight in recent times given their hackings of several high-profile companies such as Microsoft, Nvidia, Samsung, Okta, and others. The group is believed to be based in South America and often publicly posts about their hacks on platforms such as Telegram, along with sharing screenshots of stolen data.

The group recently accessed the source code for Microsoft’s Bing service, Cortana, and Bing Maps. Microsoft said only one account was compromised and said no user or enterprise data was stolen.

In a blog post, Microsoft said that the group relies on “large-scale social engineering and extortion campaigns against multiple organizations…” in order to carry out these attacks and the group works on a “pure extortion and destruction model without deploying ransomware payloads.”