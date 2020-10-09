Dr Lal PathLabs leaked data of millions of patients in public domain: Report

Dr Lal Path Labs’ data of its patients in and around Delhi was found on an unprotected cloud server.

Amid growing concerns of privacy and data security on social media and online websites, it now seems that even private companies cannot maintain the sanctity of private data of its customers. This is because India’s famous and largest testing lab firm Dr Lal PathLabs’ data of its patients in and around Delhi was found on an unprotected cloud server.

As published by TechCrunch, the data has revealed slew of sensitive information of patients regarding their booking details, names, gender, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, digital signature, payment details and doctor details along with the type of test taken. The tech site went onto claim that the leaked data even revealed the Covid-19 status of people.

Further, it was found that the company was hosting the data on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in form of large spreadsheets with crucial patient data in storage buckets. Moreover, the data was leaked on the server without any requirement of password, providing access to any random person. This becomes quite dangerous as Dr Lal PathLabs serves over 70,000 people in a day in the national capital.

The severe security lapses and privacy breaching of the data were exposed by Australia-based security expert Sami Toivonen in September. Thereafter, the company took immediate cognizance of the issue and blocked access to the bucket showcasing the data in the public domain, as cited by the publication.

Security expert Toivonen further said that she was completely shocked by the fact that a publicly listed organization has failed to secure data of millions of its patients. In addition, she affirmed that data security is a team sport that is everyone’s responsibility and that she is glad, the company secured the data within few hours after she brought the exposure to their notice, lest it could have been misused by various malicious miscreants.

Besides that, a Spokesperson from Dr Lal PathLabs said that the company is investigating security lapses, however, as per security expert, PathLabs is yet to answer their questions regarding responsible disclosure by Sami Toivonen and also whether the company plans to inform its patients about the leak of their personal data.

