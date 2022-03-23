Krafton labs signs agreement with Solana labs for blockchain based games

Krafton labs, creators of popular battleroyale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on Wednesday announced signing of a business agreement with Solana Labs for facilitating blockchain based games. For the uninitiated, Solana is a decentralised blockchain which is way more efficient than Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other blockchain.

One transaction on Solana blockchain network consumes less energy than two Google searches and 24 times less energy than charging your phone, according to a report by the Solana Foundation. Created by Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana operates on a decentralized computer network using a ledger called blockchain. The company claims that it is the fastest blockchain in the world and touts its ability to verify 65,000 transactions per second at a cost of less than a penny each.

“Krafton will continuously see ways to work closely with blockchain companies like Solana Labs as we stride towards establishing our Web 3.0 ecosystem,” said Hyungchul Park, Lead of Web 3.0 Roundtable at KRAFTON, Inc. “As one of the best global high-performance blockchain with strength in high speed and low fees, Solana represents the best of the Web 3.0 ecosystem and its technologies. Through this collaboration, KRAFTON will acquire the insight needed to accelerate its investment in and output of blockchain-based experiences.”

According to a press release, Krafton and Solana Labs are poised to build a long-term cooperative relationship for the development and operation of blockchain- and NFT-based games and services. The two companies will collaborate in the marketing and designing of blockchain games and various blockchain technologies, as well as jointly cooperate on investment opportunities.

Johnny Lee, Head of Games Business Development at Solana Labs said, “We are seeing gamers increasingly seek out on-chain games and gaming companies who respond quickly to this demand will set themselves up well for ongoing success.”

Last month, the company announced that it will get into the web 3.0 and NFT businesses based on its game development capability and operation experience acquired from BGMI. Since then, the company has announced investments and collaborations with partners from other fields related to NFT, metaverse and blockchain, including Seoul Auction Blue, XX Blue and NAVER Z (Zepeto).