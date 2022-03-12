Krafton announces BGMI Open Challenge and Pro Series tournaments for Indian players

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced the first ever edition of its biggest semi-pro tournament— Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC). The tournament is open to level 25 and above with tier platinum 5 members and above. Selected 32 teams will further qualify and be invited to progress to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series, where the winner will take home a grand prize of Rs 75 lakhs.

Registrations for BMOC will take place from 14 March to 27 March 2022, which will be followed by in-game qualifiers, where a whopping total of 512 teams will find themselves in Round 1.

With these 512 teams going head-to-head, 256 teams will find themselves having qualified for Round 2 where 64 teams will emerge victorious from a grueling face-off. These 64 teams will find themselves being tested in Round 3. The top 32 to have advanced to R4 of the qualifiers where they will be pitted against 32 invited teams, top 32 teams will advance to Season 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS). With more and more talent emerging on the horizon, the tournaments promise to be intensely competitive, and full of nail-biting game moments.

Having set the stage for an epic championship, these 32 teams must battle it out in a Round Robin format. Only 16 commendable teams will reach the grand finals of BMPS Season 1 where one winner will take home winnings of Rs 75 lakhs. Both series are online only and there will not be any offline LAN finals for these two tournaments.

Krafton in a press release stated that it “will continue to provide a platform to both pro-level as well as amateur players via a range of tournaments, enabling individuals with talent for esports in India to chase their dreams.”