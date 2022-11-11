scorecardresearch
Koo will now let you set slideshows as profile picture, save posts

Koo has gained 4 new features, one of which has been claimed to be a first for a microblogging platform

Koo-appKoo launched in March 2020 as an alternative to Twitter and has since garnered over 5 crore downloads

Koo — the Indian microblogging platform — has announced four new features for the app, giving users more control over their posts. With this update, users will be able to save a Koo (which is the post), schedule Koos, and also save drafts – similar to Twitter. Koo will now also allow users to upload up to 10 profile pictures as well. The company added in a press statement that a “slew” of more features is on the way, as part of a “continuous effort to enhance the user experience.”

10 profile pictures

Users can now upload up to 10 profile pictures. These profile pictures will be auto-played in a sequence, like a slideshow, when someone visits the user’s profile. Koo says that it’s easy to change the sequence with a drag-and-drop function.

Schedule a Koo

While Twitter lets creators schedule tweets through its separate dashboard web application Tweetdeck, Koo is taking things to the next level by allowing users to schedule Koos through its app itself. Using the new scheduling feature, creators/users will be able to specify a time for a Koo to go through, keeping their followers’ feeds from crowding.

Save drafts

Koo now lets users draft their Koos before posting them. This comes in handy when you wish to jot down your raw thoughts immediately, and then convert them to a post-worthy Koo later.

Save a Koo

Koo will now also offer an option to save Koos alongside the usual reactions such as Like, Comment, Re-Koo, and Share. Saved Koos will be visible to the user alone from a dedicated section in their profile. This is similar to Instagram’s save feature where users can save posts to a dedicated section using a bookmark icon for later access. Koo claims that they are the only microblogging platform to offer this, so there’s that.

Koo launched in March 2020 as an alternative to Twitter and has since garnered over 5 crore downloads. The app’s already got a host of Indian celebrities and news publications on it.

