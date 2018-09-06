Kolkata tops 4G availability in India, Punjab circle is close second: OpenSignal report

Kolkata has topped the list of 4G availability in India’s 22 telecom circles, as per a new analysis by mobile analytic company OpenSignal. (Image: Thinkstock) Kolkata has topped the list of 4G availability in India’s 22 telecom circles, as per a new analysis by mobile analytic company OpenSignal. (Image: Thinkstock)

Kolkata has topped the list of 4G availability in India’s 22 telecom circles, as per a new analysis by mobile analytic company OpenSignal. With a score of 90.7 per cent, Kolkata is also the only city in India with 4G availability score of over 90 per cent. It was followed by Punjab at a close 89.82 per cent and Bihar with 89.17 per cent 4G availability. Madhya Pradesh takes the fourth spot with 89.13 per cent 4G availability, followed by Orissa at 89 per cent.

OpenSignal claims that 21 circles in India have LTE scores over 80 per cent, which reflects “outstanding availability growth” for a country which has only had 4G since 2012. The comapny said in a press statement that it analysed their data for 4G availability across all of India’s 22 telecoms circles in the 90 days period from the start of May 2018.

In a similar measurement by OpenSignal, which was done over 90 days from December, 2017, Patna topped the list with 92.6 per cent 4G availability. The company analysed India’s top 20 cities with 4G availability and Kolkata was among the top five. Notably, all 20 cities scored 4G availability measurements of over 80 per cent six months back.

As per a recent OpenSignal report on the state of LTE networks in India, published for April this year, Airtel topped the list when it comes to 4G and 3G download speeds. Airtel’s download speeds in 4G stood at 9.31 Mbps, while Idea Cellular was number two with 7.27 Mbps. Vodafone was number three (6.98 Mbps), followed by Reliance Jio with 5.13 Mbps.

