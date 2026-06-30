Kobo now syncs with StoryGraph, offering an alternative to Kindle-Goodreads

Rakuten-owned Kobo has rolled out its integration with StoryGraph, allowing users to automatically sync their reading progress between Kobo devices and the book-tracking platform. The feature, which was announced in May, is now available globally for all Kobo account-based content.

The integration makes Kobo the first e-reader platform to support StoryGraph natively, offering an alternative to Amazon’s tightly integrated Kindle-Goodreads ecosystem. While Goodreads has long been the default social reading platform for Kindle users, competing services have struggled to gain traction partly because they lacked direct e-reader integration.

With the feature enabled, Kobo automatically syncs a user’s “Currently Reading” status and reading progress to StoryGraph, eliminating the need for manual updates. According to Kobo, the feature is free for all Kobo e-readers and supports both e-books and audiobooks. Reading progress is shared as a percentage, which StoryGraph automatically converts into pages or listening time, depending on the format. Users can also enable or disable the integration at any time through their Kobo account settings.