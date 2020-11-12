scorecardresearch
‘Kitne aadmi the’: Google has the answer on Gabbar Singh’s birthday

In the honour of Bollywood actor Amjad Khan's birthday, Google has hidden a new easter egg into Google Search. Read on to know more about it.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 12, 2020 5:50:15 pm
Amjad Khan, Amjad Khan birthday, Amjad Khan 77 birthday anniversary, Gabbar Singh, Gabbar Singh sholay, Amjad Khan gabber singh, Amjad Khan film, Amjad Khan hit roles, Amjad Khan photos

Bollywood actor Amjad Khan, who played the role of Gabbar in Sholay, was born today. While the actor is no longer alive, his dialogues are still very popular among the young generation. The famous dialogues like “Soja nahin toh Gabbar Singh aa jaayega( Go to sleep, else Gabbar will come),” and ‘Kitne aadmi the (How many men were there),’ are still etched in our memories. Sholay is an evergreen movie, and Google has tried to refresh its memories in our heart. In honour of his birthday, Google has hidden a new easter egg into Google Search.

If you type ‘Kitne aadmi the‘ on Google Search, you will see a new Google Easter Egg. The answer that Google gives you in return would surprise you. A calculator will pop-up and Google will display a single digit. To find out if the answer is accurate or not, you need to try out that by yourself as we don’t want to ruin your fun by telling you everything.

Note that you will have to write the dialogue on Google Search bar in the Hindi language. In English language, you won’t get the results. If you don’t have a Hindi keyword, you can use the Google Translator to translate “Kitne aadmi the” in Hindi. Then, you just need to copy and paste the Hindi version on the search bar.

Google India also posted a tweet about this on their official Twitter handle. Check out the tweet below.

Let us know if you have tried the Google Search trick today, and what did you think of the answer.

