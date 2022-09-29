Kindle Scribe: What makes Amazon’s new e-Reader different from previous models

Amazon is out with a new Kindle eBook reader but it’s a lot different from the last generation models. The reason: Well, the new Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader that you can write on. The fact that the new Kindle headlined Amazon’s fall virtual event on Wednesday is proof of the importance of the iconic e-Reader for the e-commerce giant. Even though Amazon dominates the e-Reader category, the Kindle Scribe will compete with similar devices from Remarkable. But the advantage of Amazon is the huge library of eBooks and the ecosystem that no one can compete with. Tempted to buy the Kindle Scribe? Here’s quick info on the new e-Reader and what it brings to the market.

Can I buy the Kindle Scribe in India?

As of now, No. Amazon is yet to announce the availability of the Kindle Scribe in India. But given Amazon’s huge presence in India, the company will surely launch its flagship e-Reader in the country sooner than expected. Amazon typically brings its new devices to India a few days after they become available in the US. So stick to indianexpress.com and follow the latest news on the India launch of Kindle Scribe.

The ability to write on-device with a stylus is a big feature of the Scribe. (Image credit: Amazon) The ability to write on-device with a stylus is a big feature of the Scribe. (Image credit: Amazon)

How much does the Kindle Scribe cost?

The Kindle Scribe costs $339 and is up for pre-order in the US. The availability of the Kindle Scribe is set for the holidays, meaning the device will likely go on sale around Thanksgiving. The e-reader is available with your choice of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of storage. It ships with Amazon’s Basic Pen by default, but you can also upgrade to a $369 model that comes with the Premium Pen. A little expensive, but the price is totally worth it if you want a better stylus with an eraser and shortcut button.

How the Kindle Scribe is different and is it worth paying more for?

The Kindle Scribe is different from the Kindle Paperwhite, the most popular e-Reader on the market and Kindle Oasis, a premium e-Reader. Think about the Kindle Scribe closer to the reMarkable 2 (not available in India), a tablet-like e-Reader that doubles as a note-taking device. You can do a lot more on the Kindle Scribe, something not possible on the Kindle Paperwhite. And it all begins with the size and how the Kindle Scribe is designed. The device packs in a 10.2-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite display and while the design is reminiscent of the premium Kindle Oasis, a large bezel is actually useful for holding the e-Reader. At 433 grams, the Scribe is a little heavy.

The larger size makes a lot of sense, given that this Kindle lets you write using the stylus. The Pen magnetically snaps on the side, similar to what you see on a lot of tablets. The stylus doesn’t require charging, and instead relies on EMR (electromagnetic resistance). The idea of expanding stylus support to the Kindle is great. You can jot down notes while reading a book, create to-do lists, take notes during an important meeting or highlight your favourite section in a novel. Of course, you can read on the Kindle Scribe, like any other Kindle.

No page turn buttons, sadly, on the Kindle Scribe. (Image credit: Amazon) No page turn buttons, sadly, on the Kindle Scribe. (Image credit: Amazon)

The Scribe also supports Amazon’s Send-to-Kindle feature, so you can import a PDF or Microsoft Word document from your computer and mark it up on the Scribe.

Amazon says the Scribe can last up to 12 weeks with everyday use. Once you are out of battery, the device can fully charge in 2.5 hours using a 9W USB-C charger, or in 7 hours when plugged into your computer with a basic USB-C cable.

Kindle has come a long way

Ever since the first Kindle was introduced in 2007, Amazon continues to tweak its popular e-Reader and make it more relevant in the marketplace. The Kindle Scribe is a different type of Kindle, and will appeal to both Kindle buffs and new-age consumers.