Kill lockdown boredom by visiting popular museums virtually from home

Take a tour of popular museums while lockdown at home (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Take a tour of popular museums while lockdown at home (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

With the lockdown extended till May 3 people will need to wait for some more days to step out of their home. While stuck in the house for nearly a month now everyone is finding out new ways to engage and entertain themselves. People are learning new languages, taking up new courses, fitness challenges and so much more. Today we have come up with another way that can keep you entertained while you spend some more days at home to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you love traveling and visiting new places and aren’t able to do so due to the coronavirus outbreak we have way out for you. Google Arts and Culture team has collaborated with thousands of museums around the world and allows you to take a tour of them all without moving from your couch.

Try these apps to watch wild animals virtually at home

Here’s how you can watch some famous museums across the world just by sitting at home

* Download the Google Arts and Culture app from Play store or Apple App store

* You will need to sign up to the app using your Google account. Enter the email ID and password.

* Head over to Explore section in the menu and enter the name of the museum you wish to take a virtual tour of.

We tried to explore the British museum situated in London.

* Just type British Museum in the search bar and click on the *human* icon next to the cover photograph of the museum.

* The app will then take you to virtually to the British Museum in London.

* You can scroll through the screen of your smartphone to explore the entire place.

This is just one example. There are several other museums available in the Google Arts and Culture app for a virtual visit. The app also explains the history of the museum and all other related details. This is a good way and also time to educate your child about popular places worldwide and the history behind their existence.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd