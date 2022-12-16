Kerala police academy plugs into VR to simulate crime scenes

“Sometimes simulating these environments is difficult due to the logistics involved. So training becomes difficult. Such projects will help officers to be in that environment, feel it and work through the crime scene.” Deepthy Mohan, Assistant General Manager at Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council, explains how Virtual Reality, or VR, can help train police officers better understand a crime scene.

The immersive technology of VR simulates an alternate world or reality and is increasingly used in video games as well as new emerging platforms tapping into the potential of the Metaverse. Now, this immersive technology is being used by the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur to help trainees and new recruits simulate lifelike representations of crime scenes, giving them an idea of how to move through the environment as if they had already been there and how to act in that situation.

The VR simulator is currently being beta tested by the Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The VR simulator is currently being beta tested by the Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

“When you are immersed in Virtual Reality, you will really come to know how the environment works, what is the process of collecting the pieces of evidence, gathering data and taking notes,” Mohan told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of ‘Huddle Global’, Asia’s largest tech conclave organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kovalam, Trivandrum. The project, which has been in the making for a year, is a joint initiative between Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (KDI-SC) and the Kerala Police Academy.

To develop the VR-based crime scene simulator, the Kerala Police Academy provided the data, based on which 3D models are created of different crime scenes. “The idea is to teach a trainee how a real crisis scenario looks without going to an actual crime scene,” said Amal PJ, Project Executive, at Kerala Startup Mission.

VR is far from mass consumer adoption and is still very much in the “early adopter” phase due to the lack of use cases and the high cost of headsets. But VR has significant potential in training beyond theory in a controlled yet realistic environment.

“Our objective is to complete the pilot and give it to the department. So it’s up to them how they want to scale it to other academies,” Mohan said about the project’s future.