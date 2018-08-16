Kerala floods: Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and BSNL announce free data, talktime

he telecom operators Idea, BSNL, Vodafone and Airtel are offering free 1 GB of data, talk time benefits to its users in Kerala he telecom operators Idea, BSNL, Vodafone and Airtel are offering free 1 GB of data, talk time benefits to its users in Kerala

The flood situation in Kerala is worsening with the death toll rising to 100 people. During such massive crisis situation telecom operators in the country have come up with initiatives to help affected people in the state. Idea Cellular has announced initiatives with the intent to support its users during the unprecedented flood crisis in Kerala. With the telecom operator putting effort to restore connectivity in the ‘flood-hit regions,’ it has announced a few benefits for its users. The Aditya Birla led telecom is offering ’emergency talk time’ credit of Rs 10 for all prepaid subscribers. To avail the talk time benefit customers will just have to dial *150*150# and the talk time will be credited to their number instantly.

In addition, Idea is providing prepaid users free 1 GB data for a validity period of seven days. The telecom operator will extend due date for bill payments for its postpaid subscribers to ensure that they get uninterrupted service. Further, Idea will equip its company stores on the floor hit areas so that users can charge their mobile devices.

Meanwhile, BSNL has also announced few benefits to show solicitous gesture under such a crisis situation. The state-owned telecom operator is offering free unlimited on-net voice calls, 20 min free calls per day to other operators. BSNL is also providing free unlimited data and SMS from tomorrow for a period of 7 days to ensure that the subscribers stay connected during this massive flood situation in Kerala.

Vodafone has undertaken initiatives as well to support customers. The telco providing assistance has brought a ‘Talk Time’ credit of up to Rs. 30 to all prepaid users. To avail this ‘Chota credit,’ prepaid customers will have to send an SMS ‘CREDIT’ to 144 or dial *130*1#. In addition, the telecom operator is giving 1 GB of mobile data which will be auto-credited free of cost to all prepaid smartphone users in Kerala.

Bharti Airtel has also taken part to help affected people during this unprecedented flash flood. The telecom operator has announced a few measures providing prepaid subscribers free 1 GB of data for seven days, installation of VSATs to give free calling and Wi-Fi facility and auto-approval of talk time. Similar to Idea Cellular, the telecom operator has made an extension of bill payments dates for postpaid and home broadband consumers.

