Kerala Floods: Airtel announces free data benefits, talk time for all users in state

Airtel has announced few measures for its subscribers in the wake of flash flood situation in Kerala. With the intent of helping its users, the telecom operator is offering 1 GB of free mobile data and auto-approval of ‘talk time’ credit up to Rs 30 for all prepaid subscribers. The data benefits come with a validity period of seven days.

In addition, Airtel has also mentioned the extension of bill payments dates for postpaid and home broadband consumers to ensure that they get uninterrupted access to Airtel services. The company has also mentioned that it will deploy VSAT (very small terminal aperture) at five major relief centers in Kerala to provide users free calling and Wi-Fi service.

Airtel has also provided mobile phone charging dock at select flagship stores located in places including Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Trivandrum & Ernakulam.

The death toll in Kerala has climbed to 75 as the state is facing under unprecedented rain and flash floods, the worst since 1924. Railway services have been disrupted and the Kochi airport is shut for flights till August 18.

The state government has announced CM’s Distress Relief Fund for contributing donation and help people stranded in Kerala. Citizens can visit donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in and donate money either by cheque/DD or internet banking.

Helpline numbers are available for rescue operations from civil administration, state disaster management authority. For State Emergency Operation Centre people can dial 0471-2364424, while for State disaster management control room affected people can call 0471-2331639.

