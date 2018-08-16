Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala Floods: Airtel announces free data benefits, talk time for all users in state

Airtel has announced few measures providing 1 GB of free mobile data and auto-approval of 'talk time' credit up to Rs 30 for all prepaid subscribers in Kerala

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2018 4:57:09 pm
airtel, airtel offers, airtel prepaid offer, airtel bill extension, kerala floods, kochi airport closed, tamil nadu rains, kerala weather, iddukku dam, telecom, bharti airtel Kerala Floods 2018: Airtel is offering 1 GB of free mobile data and auto-approval of ‘talk time’ credit up to Rs 30 for users in Kerala

Airtel has announced few measures for its subscribers in the wake of flash flood situation in Kerala. With the intent of helping its users, the telecom operator is offering 1 GB of free mobile data and auto-approval of ‘talk time’ credit up to Rs 30 for all prepaid subscribers. The data benefits come with a validity period of seven days.

In addition, Airtel has also mentioned the extension of bill payments dates for postpaid and home broadband consumers to ensure that they get uninterrupted access to Airtel services. The company has also mentioned that it will deploy VSAT (very small terminal aperture) at five major relief centers in Kerala to provide users free calling and Wi-Fi service.

Airtel has also provided mobile phone charging dock at select flagship stores located in places including Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Trivandrum & Ernakulam.

Also Read- Airtel is offering Amazon India gift cards to its customers: Here’s how it works

The death toll in Kerala has climbed to 75 as the state is facing under unprecedented rain and flash floods, the worst since 1924. Railway services have been disrupted and the Kochi airport is shut for flights till August 18.

The state government has announced CM’s Distress Relief Fund for contributing donation and help people stranded in Kerala. Citizens can visit donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in and donate money either by cheque/DD or internet banking.

Helpline numbers are available for rescue operations from civil administration, state disaster management authority. For State Emergency Operation Centre people can dial 0471-2364424, while for State disaster management control room affected people can call 0471-2331639.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy Reveal The Tough Part About Shooting For Gold
Watch Now
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy Reveal The Tough Part About Shooting For Gold
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement