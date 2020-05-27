Kerala’s BevQ app will manage long queues at liquor shops; to be available soon

Kerala’s BevQ app aims to clear the congregation outside liquor shops. (Express File) Kerala’s BevQ app aims to clear the congregation outside liquor shops. (Express File)

Kerala State Beverages Corporation’s newly-developed virtual queue management app for liquor sale received Google’s nod to go live on the Play Store. Developed by Kochi-based startup Faircode Technologies Private Limited, the BevQ app aims to solve the problem of overcrowding at the liquor stores amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the reports, the application was submitted to Google to review last week after two-level testing by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. The Android app will soon be available to download but it’s not clear whether BevQ will reach iOS devices.

According to a report by Manorama Online, the BevQ app will be used to generate e-tokens for the sale of liquor in the state of Kerala, which is likely to resume tomorrow on May 28, 2020. Similar to the Delhi government’s e-token system to manage overcrowding outside the liquor stores in the national capital, the BevQ app will reportedly help reduce huge gatherings outside liquor shops.

As per the report, customers willing to buy liquor will have to place their orders through the BevQ app. They will receive an e-token with a QR code on the app, which needs to be scanned by the liquor store licensee after which the customer will be handed the liquor.

The report also mentions that customers who do not have an e-token will not be able to buy liquor. Also, users can purchase alcohol only once in four days using the BevQ app.

Currently, the early access version of the app is not available on the Google Play Store. The CEO of Faircode Technologies MGK Vishnu told The Print that the company is in the process of making the app available to download.

He said that apart from the backend technical process to ensure seamless operation of the app, some mandatory processes like training the staff at liquor outlets to deal with potential hitches also needs to be done.

