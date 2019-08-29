Eager to serve Indian customers, says Apple after single brand retail norms are eased

A day after the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal to ease local-sourcing norms for single-brand retailers, tech major Apple said it was eager to serve Indian customers and appreciated the support by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had said the government intended to ease the norms for single-brand retailers.

“We love our customers in India and we’re eager to serve them online and in-store with the same experience and care that Apple customers around the world enjoy,” said the Apple statement. “We appreciate the support and hard work by Prime Minister Modi and his team to make this possible and we look forward to one day welcoming customers to India’s first Apple retail store. It will take us some time to get our plans underway and we’ll have more to announce at a future date.”

However, it will take some time before you can see the first Apple store in India, given that these stores are a big statement by the company and comes with patented architectural features and elements. The Apple store has over the years taken over the concept of becoming a town square with free flow of the public.

However, it seems likely that the first store will come up in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. But even before that you can expect the online store to be up and running.

Meanwhile, the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) has welcomed the government’s decision saying this will open up “a retailing environment parallel to the best in the world”.

“At the same time, ICEA reiterates that we do not support FDI in multi-brand retail trading because of India’s socio-economic structure. However, single-brand retail is greatly welcomed. SBRT reforms as announced by the Government will usher in significant growth of handset demand and better customer experience amongst other important reasons”.

“The reforms will have a long-lasting impact in boosting market hygiene, enhancing customer satisfaction and most importantly raising mobile handset retail to international standards. Iconic stores of global standards have a symbolic value for the nation too,” said Pankaj Mohindroo of ICEA.

He said it is a proven fact globally that such stores are primarily meant as a brand-building exercise to accentuate product quality and endurance and this in no way affects the brick and mortar stores or the existing retail business.